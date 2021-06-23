Cancel
Video Games

Get Nintendo online for free when you grab this Nintendo Switch

By Jeremy Glass
manisteenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to forget that eBay has more than dope wide-brimmed bucket hats and the issue of TV Guide with Kojak on the cover you’ve been looking for since 1997, but this deal might help jog your memory. Just in time for a beautiful summer trying to avoid all the...

www.manisteenews.com
Video GamesCNET

Pokemon Unite hits Nintendo Switch next month, gets new trailer

Pokemon Unite is coming to Nintendo Switch in July, the Pokemon Company said Thursday. The co-op team-based battling game, which also got a fresh trailer, will hit mobile devices in September. The free-to-start game will include optional in-game purchases and feature crossplay, so it won't matter if you prefer playing...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Cruis’n Blast is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch

Raw Thrills and Game Mill Entertainment have confirmed that Cruis’n Blast is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch later this year. Cruis’n Blast was announced during the E3 Nintendo Direct earlier this week. And while we’ve already taken a closer look at the game, one detail that wasn’t mentioned was a physical release. That’s because the physical release was only just announced today. Of course, you can also buy it digitally through the Nintendo eShop.
Video GamesNME

Get in on the E3 hype with this Nintendo Switch bundle that’s now 10 per cent off

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links. From the timeless platforming of Super Mario Odyssey to the riveting hunt of Monster Hunter: Rise, on the Nintendo Switch offers myriad worlds for you to explore. And with all the exciting announcements for the Switch (such as Kazuya in Smash or Metroid Dread) revealed at E3’s Nintendo Direct this week, there’s no better time to get in on the hype. Luckily, you can now snag a Switch bundle – that is, the hybrid console and a bunch of sweet gaming accessories – for just $429 on Amazon. That’s a 10 per cent discount.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fuser Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial also confirmed for North America

Earlier today, Fuser was announced as the latest Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial in Europe. The same offer has now been confirmed for North America as well. Fuser can be played entirely for free with an active Switch Online subscription starting on June 29, going through July 5. Progress can be used in the full version.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch May Be Getting Some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's Best Games Soon

It looks like Nintendo Switch is getting some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's best games soon. The Nintendo Game Boy family of consoles have some incredible games, many of which are stranded on the family of handheld consoles. However, it looks like three great games from this era of Nintendo are coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly other modern platforms, courtesy of Konami.
Video GamesPopular Science

Nintendo Switch vs. Lite: Which of Nintendo’s handheld gaming consoles should you buy?

With the discontinuation of the PlayStation Vita in 2019 and its own 3DS in 2020, Nintendo’s Switch line of consoles became the only truly portable console on the market. While mobile games are currently thriving on smartphones and tablets, iOS and Android can only capture a fraction of the experience offered by Nintendo’s Switch. Classic, well-known game series like Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart have mobile versions, but the options, pay structure, and smoothness of gameplay leave a lot to be desired for many gamers. Players looking for games with deep, Day-One content and dozens of hours of gameplay don’t consider the mobile vs. Switch debate, but rather the Nintendo Switch vs. Lite debate.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play Fuser from Harmonix with Game Trial

Those of you with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will soon be able to try out a game trial for the latest Harmonix music title, Fuser. The game trial for Fuser will be available on Tuesday, 29th June and will be available to play until 5th July. If you decide that the game is for you then you are eligible for 25% off the eShop price. Check out Fuser’s details along with a video down below.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Boss Comments on Nintendo Switch Pro Rumors

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has -- more or less -- commented on the recent Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, but unfortunately, he doesn't have a ton of exciting details to share. What Bowser does do is confirm that Nintendo is looking at new technology to enhance the gameplay experience for users, but it's always doing this. In other words, when asked about the recent hardware rumors, Bowser offered up a big PR-speak goose egg.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Metroidvania Games

The word 'Metroidvania' might rub some core gamers the wrong way, but it's a useful catch-all to describe a very specific type of game experience. Combining elements from both the Metroid series and Koji Igarashi-produced Castlevania titles, this broad platforming genre has you using an ever-growing skill set to open up new paths across an expansive, layered map. As you explore and find secrets throughout the environment, these games empower the player in a way that makes them extremely addictive.
Video GamesInverse

You need to play the best Kirby game ever on Nintendo Switch ASAP

Kirby was not supposed to be Kirby. Masahiro Sakurai was working for the Nintendo-owned HAL Laboratory in the early ‘90s, tasked with creating a game that could be an easy entry point for players of all skill levels. He focused on flying, which would give any player a fun physics advantage. But when it came to the actual character, he was in a hurry.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The president of Nintendo America responds to a possible new Nintendo Switch

Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, is aware of the buzz surrounding the future of Nintendo Switch, his current hit console. After the celebration of E3 2021, of which we have known the lineup of video games on the way for the platform in 2021, doubts continue to be sown about the hardware and an eventual redesign with improved features, backed by sources like Nikkei o Bloomberg.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Paper Mario For $30, Switch Online Bundle With Free MicroSD Card, And More

Amazon Prime Day is live on June 21 and 22 this week, bringing a slew of discounts on Nintendo Switch games, accessories, and more. Other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have also kicked off sales to compete with Prime Day. And as always, Amazon is price-matching many of the best Nintendo Switch Prime day deals. Switch exclusives like Paper Mario: The Origami King, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more are on sale for stellar prices. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch eShop just kicked off its E3 sale, offering discounts on hundreds of games. The sale happens to run through June 21, so it will coincide with the first day of Prime Day.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Nintendo Switch & Ring Fit Adventure Bundle is enough to get anyone moving - save more than £50!

As far as Nintendo Switch deals go this Prime Day, this may be the best UK one we've seen: Amazon is currently offering a Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure Bundle for £314.99. And with the number of people choosing to exercise indoors continues to rise, what better than to team it with the world's most popular handheld and try out Ring Fit Adventure. This bundle comes with a neon red and blue Nintendo Switch console as well as a copy of Ring Fit Adventure and the accessories needed to play; the Ring-Con and leg strap. Nice.
Video Gamesimore.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know

It seems like most of gaming's iconic franchises are experiencing an anniversary this year, and that includes the world-famous blue hedgehog, Sonic. Since his debut on the Genesis in 1991, Sonic's trademark speed has made him a gaming icon, and he's enjoyed many classic adventures over his 30 years on the scene.
Video Gamessoyacincau.com

Here’s how Nintendo President Bowser responded when asked about the Switch Pro

I was a little disappointed that Nintendo didn’t end up announcing anything at E3 about a “Pro” version of the Nintendo Switch—as there were plenty of rumours that pointed to it being a thing. After being asked about its existence, Nintendo President Doug Bowser didn’t exactly give a straight answer, but he didn’t deny it either.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Last Day of June gets Limited-Run Nintendo Switch Physical Edition

Super Rare Games (SRG) is proud to confirm its partnership with 505 Games will continue. As part of this partnership, SRG will release Ovosonico’s deep, interactive adventure game, Last Day of June. This marks the first time Last Day of June will be available in physical form for the Nintendo Switch.