Damon Dash Insists He’s Entitled to Sell Share of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt as NFT

Dame Dash is responding after Roc-A-Fella to a lawsuit against him after it's been alleged that he attempted to auction Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt album as an NFT. According to TMZ, Dash shared that the initial news of him wanting Jay-Z's album is false and that he only wants to sell his share as a Non-Fungible Token. Forbes describes an NFT as “a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos.” NFT”s are then bought and sold online, usually with cryptocurrency.