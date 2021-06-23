Cancel
Damon Dash Insists He’s Entitled to Sell Share of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt as NFT

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash is still attempting to sell his share of Jay-Z’s 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT in spite of a lawsuit from Roc-A-Fella Records that claims that the record label owns the album, not Dash. The lawsuit alleges that Dash “is currently frantically scouting for another venue to make the sale,” and Dash has released a statement to Music Business Worldwide in which he claims he has the right to do so.

Jay Z
Damon Dash
