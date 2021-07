A real world example of using open source tools to fix a leaking program in a production context. Finding out that an application is running out of memory is one of the worst realizations a developer can have. Memory problems are hard to diagnose and fix in general, but I’d argue it’s even harder in Python. Python’s automatic garbage collection makes it easy to get up and going with the language, but it’s so good at being out of the way that when it doesn’t work as expected, developers can be at a loss for how to identify and fix the problem.