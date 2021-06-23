Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Fourth of July Fireworks in the Triangle: 2021

By Magazine Staff
carolinaparent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusky Stadium, 1150 Forestville Rd. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. for this event. In terms of a pre-show this year: “Due to limited planning time, the Town will not offer concessions or live entertainment as part of this year’s fireworks show. Instead, at 9 p.m. the Town will share on its Facebook page an Independence Day video hosted by Talbot the Town Crier. Featuring Uncle Sam, Lady Liberty and the Board of Commissioners, the video will include a pre-recorded performance by the Band of Oz and an installment of ‘Kids Say the Cutest Things about America.’”

www.carolinaparent.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Society
Wake Forest, NC
Government
Durham County, NC
Society
Durham County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle#Fireworks Show#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#Town#The Band Of Oz#Stadium Dr#Carter Finley Stadium#Durham Bulls Game July#Southern Community Park#The Cary Town Band#N C Symphony
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...