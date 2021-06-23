Fourth of July Fireworks in the Triangle: 2021

Husky Stadium, 1150 Forestville Rd. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. for this event. In terms of a pre-show this year: “Due to limited planning time, the Town will not offer concessions or live entertainment as part of this year’s fireworks show. Instead, at 9 p.m. the Town will share on its Facebook page an Independence Day video hosted by Talbot the Town Crier. Featuring Uncle Sam, Lady Liberty and the Board of Commissioners, the video will include a pre-recorded performance by the Band of Oz and an installment of ‘Kids Say the Cutest Things about America.’”