The origins and potential future of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in the evolving COVID-19 pandemic

By Sarah P. Otto
cell.com
 13 days ago

One year into the global COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of attention has shifted to the emergence and spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs). After nearly a year of the pandemic with little evolutionary change affecting human health, several variants have now been shown to have substantial detrimental effects on transmission and severity of the virus. Public health officials, medical practitioners, scientists, and the broader community have since been scrambling to understand what these variants mean for diagnosis, treatment, and the control of the pandemic through nonpharmaceutical interventions and vaccines. Here we explore the evolutionary processes that are involved in the emergence of new variants, what we can expect in terms of the future emergence of VOCs, and what we can do to minimise their impact.

www.cell.com
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers review the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and present treatment methods

A million more questions arise for every answer we have against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Where did it come from? And will it ever go away? A recent article published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology reviews what scientists currently know about the origin, SARS-CoV-2 structure, and potential treatments against this new virus.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

How Did the Sars-CoV-2 Pandemic Start? Speculations Are Dangerous

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been on the top of the news since the beginning of the outbreak in December 2019 in Wuhan. Many lost the battle with this virus (more than 3 950 876 people died up to June 2021, according to WHO), and there has been a worldwide effort to try to control this pandemic and resume ’normal’ life.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Natural Antibodies Against Different Sars-CoV-2 Variants Exist

A research article has been published on 1st July in Sciencemag, and the findings are pretty positive. As previously established that just like any other virus, the SARS-CoV-2 virus evolves and mutates as it infects different hosts. Some of the most dangerous variants, named using the Greek alphabet, are the ones that have the highest transmissibility and the highest mortality rate. Scientists call this group of concerning variants (VOC), and the purpose of the study was to find antibodies that could protect COVID-19 infected patients against severe respiratory problems.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Immune Evasion of SARS-CoV-2 Emerging Variants: What Have We Learnt So Far?

Despite the slow evolutionary rate of SARS-CoV-2 relative to other RNA viruses, its massive and rapid transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled it to acquire significant genetic diversity since it first entered the human population. This led to the emergence of numerous variants, some of them recently being labeled "variants of concern" (VOC), due to their potential impact on transmission, morbidity/mortality, and the evasion of neutralization by antibodies elicited by infection, vaccination, or therapeutic application. The potential to evade neutralization is the result of diversity of the target epitopes generated by the accumulation of mutations in the spike protein. While three globally recognized VOCs (Alpha or B.1.1.7, Beta or B.1.351, and Gamma or P.1) remain sensitive to neutralization albeit at reduced levels by the sera of convalescent individuals and recipients of several anti-COVID19 vaccines, the effect of spike variability is much more evident on the neutralization capacity of monoclonal antibodies. The newly recognized VOC Delta or lineage B.1.617.2, as well as locally accepted VOCs (Epsilon or B.1.427/29-US and B1.1.7 with the E484K-UK) are indicating the necessity of close monitoring of new variants on a global level. The VOCs characteristics, their mutational patterns, and the role mutations play in immune evasion are summarized in this review.
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Assessing the extent of community spread caused by mink-derived SARS-CoV-2 variants

Is it possible for humans to get infected by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from animals and subsequently transmit the virus to others? A recent study published in The Innovation evaluated the possibility of community transmission caused by a SARS-CoV-2 variant from an animal. The coronavirus disease 2019...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Study finds structural changes in the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha and Beta variants

New SARS-CoV-2 variants are spreading rapidly, and there are fears that current COVID-19 vaccines won't protect against them. The latest in a series of structural studies of the SARS-CoV-2 variants' "spike" protein, led by Bing Chen, PhD, at Boston Children's Hospital, reveals new properties of the Alpha (formerly U.K.) and Beta (formerly South Africa) variants. Of note, it suggests that current vaccines may be less effective against the Beta variant.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Tackling emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

An international team of authors has published a special report in The New England Journal of Medicine titled 'SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Vaccines’, which presents global strategies for the possible escape from vaccine-elicited immunity. There is a possibility that dangerous viral variants could appear with resistance to the current vaccines intended...
Public Healthwrganews.com

COVID-19 vaccines seem to be effective against Delta variant

We’ve heard a lot in recent weeks about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, which now accounts for about half of the current cases we are seeing now in Georgia. Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the 10-county Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest District, said the Delta variant seems to be more transmissible and more contagious.
Columbus, OHNewswise

Engineering Nanobodies As Lifesavers When SARS-CoV-2 Variants Attack

Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Scientists are pursuing a new strategy in the protracted fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus by engineering nanobodies that can neutralize virus variants in two different ways. In lab studies, researchers identified two groups of molecules that were effective against virus variants. Using different mechanisms, nanobodies...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Antibiotic clofoctol shows potential against SARS-CoV-2

With the catastrophic impact of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on populations worldwide, there has been an urgent need to develop effective vaccines and drugs that can target this virus. As of July 5, 2021, almost 185 million people have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, with almost 4 million people succumbing to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
CancerGenetic Engineering News

SARS-CoV-2 Variants May Succumb to Multivalent Nanobodies

The SARS-CoV-2 variants that keep appearing are still manageable with currently available COVID-19 vaccines. Still. One day, “still” could become “no longer.” One way to deal with this grim possibility is to deploy new vaccines. Another way is to target SARS-CoV-2 variants with neutralizing antibodies. The latter option is being...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant likely to become dominant in the United States

Researchers have conducted a study showing that the B.1.1.7 lineage of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that emerged in the UK is now rapidly being displaced as the dominant strain in the United States by the variants of concern B.1.617.2 (Delta) and P.1 (Gamma) that emerged in India and Brazil, respectively.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

GWAS Method Can Flag Highly Pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Using genome-wide association studies (GWAS) methodology to analyze whole-genome sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and COVID-19 mortality data can identify highly pathogenic variants of the virus that should be flagged for containment, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers. Using this biostatistical methodology, the researchers...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 on the advance – Drosten: vaccinate quickly

Despite the overall falling corona numbers, the delta variant of the virus, which is considered more contagious, is also on the rise in Germany. After several federal states have already reported that the proportion of the variant in new infections has recently increased noticeably, new data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is expected this Wednesday evening. It is to be expected that the mutant, which was first discovered in India, has spread further in many parts of Germany – albeit at an overall low level.
ScienceScience Now

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection rescues B and T cell responses to variants after first vaccine dose

During clinical trials of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 vaccines, no one who had survived infection with the virus was tested. A year after the pandemic was declared, vaccination of previously infected persons is a reality. Reynolds et al. address the knowledge gap in a cohort of UK health care workers given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in which half of the participants had experienced natural virus infections early in the pandemic (see the Perspective by Crotty). Genotyping indicated that a genetic component underlies heterogeneity in immune responses to vaccine and to natural infection. After vaccination, naïve individuals developed antibody responses similar to those seen in naturally infected persons, but T cell responses were more limited and sometimes absent. However, antibody and memory responses in individuals vaccinated after infection were substantially boosted to the extent that a single vaccine dose is likely to protect against the more aggressive B.1.1.7 variant. It is possible that the messenger RNA vaccine has an adjuvant effect, biasing responses toward antibody generation.

