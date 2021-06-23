Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Police arrest Pendleton man after he points rifle at residents

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 8 days ago

PENDLETON — Pendleton police reported officers tried to shock a man Sunday, June 20, after he pointed a rifle at locals. According to Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram, officers responded to Southeast Court Place on the evening of June 20 after receiving a report that Scott Luis Hernandez, 37, was waving a rifle at people from the black Honda sedan he was in. Police know Hernandez from previous incidents that have prohibited him from owning a firearm.

www.eastoregonian.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umatilla County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Pendleton, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abusing Drugs#Pendleton Police#Southeast Court Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Here's the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is departing ABC's "The View" after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar , makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.