Police arrest Pendleton man after he points rifle at residents
PENDLETON — Pendleton police reported officers tried to shock a man Sunday, June 20, after he pointed a rifle at locals. According to Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram, officers responded to Southeast Court Place on the evening of June 20 after receiving a report that Scott Luis Hernandez, 37, was waving a rifle at people from the black Honda sedan he was in. Police know Hernandez from previous incidents that have prohibited him from owning a firearm.