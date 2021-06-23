Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Everything in new in Safari 15 and how you can try it yourself right now

By Andrew O'Hara
Apple Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is giving Safari a fresh coat of paint and some new features with macOS Monterey. Here are all the new features you can expect to see when the update ships in the fall, including a redesigned look, Tab Groups, and Quick Note. Look and feel — Unlike years past...

appleinsider.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Look And Feel#Macos Monterey#Quick Note#Url#Appleinsider#Twitter#Tab Group#Macos Big Sur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best Prime Day tech deals you can get right now

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s wall-to-wall coverage of Amazon Prime Day. To find all of our coverage, click here. Whether you’re looking for a smart speaker, like an Amazon Echo or a Sonos One, or a massive TV to upgrade your home entertainment setup, Prime Day is here to deliver on some epic tech deals.
Internetandroidpolice.com

You can now try Brave’s privacy-focused Google Search alternative

The majority of us turn to Google Search to discover all kinds of web content, but that might not be the best choice if you care about privacy. In order to improve its results and make more relevant recommendations, Google tracks your activity across the web. If you're looking for a privacy-focussed alternative, we have good news — Brave Search is here to offer another option.
Behind Viral VideosPeople

35 Viral TikTok Products You Can Score for Less Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day, a.k.a. Christmas for Prime members, is here. The two-day event, which runs today, June 21 and tomorrow, June 22, features steep discounts on big-ticket items like the Apple Watch, the Ring Doorbell, and the iRobot Roomba (plus thousands of other deals exclusively for Prime members). And if you don't have a membership yet, no worries: You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Maybe you have a running list of things you've been waiting to buy once they go on sale (looking at you, Apple AirPods), or perhaps you have no idea where to start - in which case, TikTok has got you covered.
ElectronicsSamMobile

You can now ‘try on’ the Galaxy Watch 3 anywhere and anytime using AR

Smartwatch enthusiasts can now try on the Galaxy Watch 3 anywhere, at any time, as long as they have a smartphone equipped with a camera and the Snapchat app installed. Samsung and Snapchat have partnered to create an augmented reality (AR) version of the Galaxy Watch 3 for Snapchat Lens. It gives app users the option to check how the wearable fits their wrist without visiting a physical Samsung store or making a blind purchase.
SoftwareBeta News

How to check if your PC can run Windows 11 right now

Following Microsoft's big event yesterday, PC users around the world are asking themselves "will my computer run Window 11?". Although many people have installed the leaked version of the operating system, most will be waiting for the official release later in the year. Microsoft has already shared details of the...
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple seeds fourth betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, watchOS 7.6

Apple has made it to the fourth round of betas, and has provided developer testers with fresh builds of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6 to try out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive shortly after the developer versions, available via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
ElectronicsApple Insider

'AirPods Pro 2' to debut in 2022, Kuo says

Apple is expected to launch a successor to its popular AirPods Pro headphone sometime in 2022, according to well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a note to investors on Wednesday, Kuo predicts a 2022 launch for a so-called "AirPods Pro 2" device, in line with recent rumblings. "Even without the innovative...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple to adopt hybrid work model despite worker pleas for more flexibility

Apple will move forward with plans to hold in-office work hours starting in September despite some employees' pleas for a more flexible arrangement. Apple SVP of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien, addressing employees in an internal video viewed by The Verge on Tuesday, said the company will adopt a hybrid work model announced earlier this month.
SoftwarePocket-lint.com

Want to try Windows 11? You can now download the first preview

(Pocket-lint) - If you want to test Windows 11, now is your chance. Microsoft is releasing its first Windows 11 preview build. Windows Insiders can download it - build 22000.51 - right now on their secondary machines. This is an early version just for members of the Insider program. There...
TechnologyApple Insider

LifeProof debuts sustainably made NEXT with MagSafe case for iPhone 12

Case maker LifeProof on Tuesday announced a new addition to its NEXT lineup of phone accessories, debuting a MagSafe-compatible case for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 mini. Like their stablemates, the new NEXT with MagSafe cases boast a two-piece design made from 50 percent recycled plastic. The...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Is Snapchat not working for you? Here's how you can try to fix it (Updated)

Having issues with Snapchat recently? Here's how you can get up and running again. Update, June 29, 2021 (3:18 AM ET): Snapchat has announced that it’s resolved an app crashing issue that popped up this week. Users reported that the iOS version of the app would crash upon launching following an app update. Snapchat has now revealed that the issue has been addressed.
TechnologyApple Insider

Apple declares 12-inch MacBook from 2015 a vintage product

The 12-inch MacBook from 2015 was added to Apple's list of vintage and obsolete products on June 30. The device's addition to the vintage product list comes about six years after the laptop first launched. The 12-inch MacBook was Apple's smallest Mac to house a Retina display and was priced...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

iPhone 12 range sells over 100 million, two months faster than iPhone 11

New research claims that the long-predicted iPhone "super cycle" has arrived, resulting in the iPhone 12 family selling over 100 million units since release. Counterpoint Research has previously reported that the iPhone 12 was the world's best selling 5G phone in October 2020. Now it claims that worldwide, the range has achieved a super cycle, in both sales numbers, and the time taken to reach them.
ComputersEngadget

macOS Monterey preview: All about FaceTime and Safari

With all of the changes that came to macOS Big Sur last year, we didn't expect Apple to deliver much with this year's update, Monterey. And for the most part, that prediction held true. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 got the bulk of the upgrades this time around. But that doesn't mean Apple has forgotten about its computers. After testing out the first macOS Monterey public beta, I'd wager Mac fans will be pleased to see just how much it pushes Apple's desktop vision forward. It's not a dramatic leap like Windows 11, but it doesn't really have to be.
Cell PhonesMacworld

iOS 15: How to use the radically new Safari browser

Every new version of iOS introduces some new interface elements. The App Library and Widgets added in iOS 14 were a huge change to the home screen, for example. But those can be entirely avoided if you want. Most of the interface changes to iOS are like that—if you want to keep on using your iPhone and apps the way you’re used to, you often can. Forced changes tend to be relatively minor or unobtrusive.
ComputersApple Insider

Apple now offers Mac OS X Lion, Mac OS X Mountain Lion for free

Apple stopped charging for Mac OS X with the release of version 10.9 Mavericks, but users looking for older versions had to pay for the download codes via the Mac App Store. Both Mac OS X Lion and Mac OS X Mountain Lion are still available for purchase for $19.99 each.
SoftwareApple Insider

How to back up your Automator creations before macOS Monterey ships

Since Apple is introducing Shortcuts to macOS Monterey in the fall, it may be worth backing up all of your Automator workflows before it lands. Here's how to make a copy of your automations. As part of its WWDC 2021 presentation, Apple introduced its upcoming changes to its operating systems....