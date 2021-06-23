Everything in new in Safari 15 and how you can try it yourself right now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day, a.k.a. Christmas for Prime members, is here. The two-day event, which runs today, June 21 and tomorrow, June 22, features steep discounts on big-ticket items like the Apple Watch, the Ring Doorbell, and the iRobot Roomba (plus thousands of other deals exclusively for Prime members). And if you don't have a membership yet, no worries: You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Maybe you have a running list of things you've been waiting to buy once they go on sale (looking at you, Apple AirPods), or perhaps you have no idea where to start - in which case, TikTok has got you covered.