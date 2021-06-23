Get Nintendo online for free when you grab this Nintendo Switch

All products featured on NME Recommends are curated by our editorial team. NME may earn a small commission when you buy through our links. From the timeless platforming of Super Mario Odyssey to the riveting hunt of Monster Hunter: Rise, on the Nintendo Switch offers myriad worlds for you to explore. And with all the exciting announcements for the Switch (such as Kazuya in Smash or Metroid Dread) revealed at E3’s Nintendo Direct this week, there’s no better time to get in on the hype. Luckily, you can now snag a Switch bundle – that is, the hybrid console and a bunch of sweet gaming accessories – for just $429 on Amazon. That’s a 10 per cent discount.