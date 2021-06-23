The Brilliant Craftsmanship of Jimmy Park’s New Omakase Sushi Restaurant, Shoyo

Jimmy Park pulls a long blade through the blush fat-rippled flesh of aged toro. You can tell a lot by the way he wields the knife—methodically, each identical stroke produces slice after slice of tuna quadrilaterals. Every cut demands intense focus and intention. It’s almost meditative. He grimaces slightly, feeling the 100-hour work week with no days off in the strained fibers of his fascia. His muscles are fatigued from the repetitive carving motion. He cracks his neck. It’s as tight as the skin on pristine fish flown in that morning from somewhere much less land-locked than Dallas.