SentinelOne, which develops AI-powered software for cybersecurity, launched its IPO today. There was certainly substantial demand from investors. The initial price range was $26-to-$29 but this was lifted to $31-to-$32. The offering was then priced at $35 and the amount raised came to about $1.2 billion. Tiger Global, Insight Venture Partners, Third Point Ventures, and Sequoia Capital also participated in a $50 million concurrent private placement for the stock.