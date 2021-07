Parks for Downtown Dallas is turning parking lots into neighborhood parks for office workers and residents. These aren't Klyde Warren—and that's a good thing. Historically, it hasn’t taken much to create a credible oasis in downtown Dallas. The landscape has for decades been defined by a desert of surface parking lots, empty sidewalks, and one-way streets. A lawn, a shaded grove, a pavilion, and a walking path. Some swings. That doesn’t sound like a lot. Though if you catch it at the right time, it can feel idyllic.