Women tell their stories in Confluence exhibit
Narratives from four female Washington state artists will be featured at Confluence Gallery and Art Center’s upcoming exhibit, which opens Saturday (June 26). “The Stories We Tell” expresses distinct stories in visual art form, said curator and former gallery director Sarah Jo Lightner. “I asked these four amazing artists to create a body of work that expressed the story they wanted to tell, in any way they wanted, using any medium they chose,” she said.methowvalleynews.com