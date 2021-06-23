Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISHES At 152 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Livingston, or 12 miles east of Denham Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walker, Livingston, Albany and Springfield. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 18 and 36. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.