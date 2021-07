Here in Minnesota, certain areas of the state get all the attention. The northeast is home to the North Shore, where many of the state’s most popular parks draw visitors from all around. And the south is not only home to the busy Twin Cities, but to many excellent parks as well. But other regions have plenty to offer as well, including Minnesota’s northwestern corner. Here, among other things, you’ll find the little-known Old Mill State Park. With its sandy beach, historic buildings, and unique views, it is a Minnesota hidden treasure. Take a look: