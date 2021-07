On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was ratified by Congress — enshrining in our nation’s history these immortal words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These words have inspired Americans of all walks of life, and they continue to inspire my work on behalf of District 151.