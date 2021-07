Officers were called to a home in Brooklyn Center early Wednesday to conduct a welfare check and arrived to find a woman dead. Multiple children inside the residence on the 5400 block of Oliver Avenue N. were unharmed, said Cmdr. Garett Flesland, also the acting police chief. Police got a 911 call about 3:25 a.m. from a caller asking police to check on the woman and children who were in the home.