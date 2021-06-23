Cancel
First Year of UBTech’s Student Ambassadors a Success

 13 days ago

This was the first year that UBTech had student Ambassadors. The program was implemented to offer students additional opportunities to develop leadership, teamwork, collaboration, and networking skills. As Ambassadors, UBTech students become the face of the college by sharing their stories, mentoring peers, and recruiting potential students. The program gives Ambassadors the opportunity to make new connections in the community, aiding them in their search for future job opportunities. Those students interested, send in an application and go through a selection process. Ten Ambassadors are selected per team that serve for a six month period. Those selected are required to attend monthly training meetings and are encouraged to attend community and recruiting events. Suzanna Goodlow, an Ambassador who is returning for a second time, stated, “I used to sit back and just go with the crowd, but now I am throwing out my ideas out there. It got me out of my comfort zone to be able to talk to people and voice my own opinion.” UBTech is accepting applications this November. Visit https://www.ubtech.edu/ambassador/ for more information.

