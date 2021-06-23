A Cultural History of New York, As Seen Through Kim Hastreiter’s Stuff

By her own admission, Kim Hastreiter is an “obsessive collector.” As the co-founder of Paper magazine, Hastreiter has, over the course of her life, amassed what amounts to a museum’s worth of curiosities consisting of treasured gifts from friends, alongside pieces she deems culturally significant or just downright bizarre (ceramic potatoes make an appearance). Ask her about a piece and you’re bound to receive a detailed exposition not only of its origin, but a dizzying oral history connecting Hastreiter to a motley constellation of artistic friends, from the filmmaker John Waters to the drag performer Joey Arias to the comedy legend Phyllis Diller. Hard at work documenting the collection for her forthcoming memoir, the aptly titled Stuff, which tells the story of her life and the cultural history of New York through her many, many things, Hastreiter took a moment to share some of her most cherished possessions, courtesy of some of her most cherished people.