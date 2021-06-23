Cancel
Middletown, NJ

Bigger Store: Shop Rite Offers More To Your Grocery List

By Rich De Sisto
105.7 The Hawk
 8 days ago
There’s a new grocery store in town and it’s yet another Shop Rite. This one is located on the corner of Route 35 and Kings Highway in Middletown, NJ. You may remember, the new location used to be home was to a Sears department store. Check out what this new store has to offer.

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

