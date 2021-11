During last year’s pandemic-impacted season, we had the opportunity to see the Milwaukee Bucks play a number of “mini series” in which they’d face the same opponent in back-to-back games. While we have three of those this year (twice against the Magic and once against the Hornets, for some reason), they’re far from the norm. Instead, we’ll gladly take the chance to have a pseudo-series against the San Antonio Spurs as they come to town to play the Bucks just a week removed since they last faced off — a 121-111 victory for Milwaukee. Will the Bucks be able to bounce back from a home loss on Wednesday and sneak another win past the Spurs?

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO