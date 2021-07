A24 got ahead of the Independence Day wide release competition yesterday with the opening of their Sundance Janicza Bravo directed thriller Zola which took in $505K at 1,468 theaters for a 6th place rank. The movie, based on the zany Twitter thread, boasts 88% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to bring in $2M-$4M in a weekend over 5 days where the top three spots will be owned respectively by Universal movies (over a 3-day basis): the second weekend of F9 (~$28M), The Boss Baby: Family Business ($15M+) (also available on streaming service Peacock for purchase) and The Forever Purge ($10M+). It’s the first time that a major studio owned the top three slots at the weekend box office since Sony during Feb. 11-13, 2005 with Hitch, Boogeyman and Are We There Yet?