Plans for new structure to boost Wilton cell service move forward
WILTON — Plans for a new structure to increase cell service in town have been approved to move forward by members of the Board of Selectmen on June 22. "We receive lots of complaints about cell phone signals," said First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice at the Tuesday night meeting, adding that grievances from residents have increased over the years as more people have been forced to depend on cellphones and the town population has increased.