Chickahominy Riverfront Park Hosts REV3 Triathlon Events with Impacts to Local Traffic this Weekend

JAMES CITY COUNTY — The REV3 Triathlon may cause road delays on Route 5 near Chickahominy Riverfront Park (CRP) on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. On Saturday, a sprint triathlon and kids duathlon will occur between 5-11 a.m. and impact Route 5 and CRP. On Sunday, Olympic and half triathlon events will occur between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Park patrons will be impacted, but the park, swimming pool and splash pad will remain open for business with the exceptions below.