Dover man arrested for illegally purchasing catalytic converters
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following an investigation into the purchase of catalytic converters. In 2020, Delaware State Police began investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters. Detectives identified 25-year-old Steven Foulk as an individual who purchased nine catalytic converters from individuals. We’re told Foulk was licensed to purchase catalytic converters but was purchasing them from private citizens, which is illegal.www.wmdt.com