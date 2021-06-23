Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Dover man arrested for illegally purchasing catalytic converters

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – A Dover man has been charged following an investigation into the purchase of catalytic converters. In 2020, Delaware State Police began investigating multiple thefts of catalytic converters. Detectives identified 25-year-old Steven Foulk as an individual who purchased nine catalytic converters from individuals. We’re told Foulk was licensed to purchase catalytic converters but was purchasing them from private citizens, which is illegal.

www.wmdt.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Delaware State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related