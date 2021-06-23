Alexander & Kincart: Stop Policing Mental Illness and Neurodivergence

In a college classroom filled with nursing students, a young man with disheveled hair and crooked glasses paces back and forth across the lecture platform, quietly speaking to himself. Students sit at attention, watching anxiously. I have seen the look on their faces before - wary observers, uncertain if they should be afraid. One cannot help but wonder what expression they might have if they were to encounter this young man on a sidewalk or in a parking lot. Would they take the time to ask him if he is ok? Or would they dial 911, fearful for their safety? Would responding police officer arrest him without asking enough questions? Any of these reactions are possible and plausible. But we are not on the street or in a parking lot, we are in a college classroom. I have been asked to talk about mental illness. I have learned that no one can educate people on mental illness like someone who has firsthand knowledge of living with a mental illness. Therefore, my presence is to support and encourage. My clients with “lived experience” can often do the teaching. Their voices can guide us.