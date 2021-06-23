Cancel
Alexander & Kincart: Stop Policing Mental Illness and Neurodivergence

By CJ Alexander, Sydney Kincart
dailyutahchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of the people police officers kill have a mental or physical disability. This grim reality can’t continue. With 1 in 54 Utah children being diagnosed with autism, any police encounters they have will likely result in serious harm. It’s also worth noting that Black disabled individuals have a higher risk of being killed by an officer, given that “the combination of disability and skin color amounts to a double bind.”

dailyutahchronicle.com
