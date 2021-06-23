Cancel
Virginia State

Gov. Northam Declares June as Immigrant Heritage Month in Virginia

By Nancy Sheppard
Cover picture for the articleSTATEWIDE — On Thursday, June 17, Governor Ralph Northam declared June to be Immigrant Heritage Month in Virginia. During the 2020 General Assembly session, Gov. Northam signed legislation creating the Office of New Americans and establishing the Office of New Americans Advisory Board in Virginia. The purpose of these are to advise the Governor, cabinet members, as well as the Virginia General Assembly on how to improve statewide policies and programs in order to support the economic, linguistic, and civic integration of new Americans throughout the Commonwealth.

