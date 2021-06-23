Wabash Township firehouse lit up with fiery speeches

The flames from Tuesday night's Wabash Township board meeting picked up right where they left off the week before.

Residents from across the township came to the Wabash Township fire station speak their mind about the recent firings of three Wabash Township firefighters: Assistant Chief in Training Joe Wade and firefighters Travis Merkel and Drew Hampton. The three were told they would no longer be employed by June 29, according to previous Exponent reporting.

All that was missing was Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising.

Teising, who was in the fire station during part of the meeting, said she would not attend because she felt the board's notice violated Indiana's "Open Door" laws, which state all meetings must be posted at least 48 hours before they happen. The notice had not been posted to the door of her entrance and within a reasonable time frame, Teising said.

Teising was later spotted outside of a West Lafayette brewery after leaving the building mid-meeting, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lewis said.

Because of his age, 37-year-old Merkel will be unable to transfer to another department or find a firefighting job in another community, according to his wife, Kayla Merkel. The career Merkel had worked his whole life to build is apparently now over.

Kayla Merkel said the Wabash Township's financial situation was "in crisis" at the time of her husband's hiring, saying the fire station's expenses wouldn't be fundable for the next 12 months. She also mentioned the Dec. 22 allegations against Teising for living in Panama City Beach, Fla., during her term as trustee.

“Why hire them just to fire them?” Merkel said. “Is it because you’re financially irresponsible, or is it because of retaliation? Both, in my opinion, are grounds for everyone in this township to demand resignation immediately.”

The board discussed the establishment of an "emergency response department" that would respond directly to the township board and be managed by the station's fire chief. The board would hire three trained first-responder firefighters if the resolution passed. They would be assisted by the Wabash Township Fire Association.

Secretary Brendan Betz called the move a "nuclear option," one the board will carry out should Teising not sign a board-proposed contract to keep the three firefighters by Friday. The contract is of utmost importance to board member David Tate, who said the department would be "dead in the water" without it.

The release of the firefighters brought about worries of later response times for families in need.

"I have full confidence that the remaining volunteer staff are competent, well experienced, and well trained to take care of the township," Hampton said later in a press release. "But the key word is VOLUNTEER.

"These dedicated men and women have full-time jobs themselves, some are college students with a heavy academic commitment, and some have new families to care for."

Indiana state senator Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) attended a private meeting with several representatives from Wabash Township a day earlier, according to Laura Hauersperger, press secretary for Alting. They met in a non-public meeting to discuss Teising's recent conduct.

"Our meeting today with state experts on township and county government provided valuable insight to local leaders on how we can save the Wabash Township Fire Department," Alting said in a press release. "This is my first priority right now - public safety and local jobs are of the utmost importance."

To help resolve the issues, Alting met with a Legislative Service Agency member, a lawyer from the Indiana Township Association and lawyers from the Indiana Counties Association, Hauersperger said.

The stress on the township fire department and the paid firefighters has been overwhelming. Merkel described the past seven months as an emotional roller coaster.

"From the firing of (Ed Ward), to being lied to multiple times by our employer, to being named in countless news headlines," Merkel said in his own press release. "It has not been fun!

"Not only for the WTFD members, but also our families, friends, and most importantly, the people of Wabash Township. YOU DESERVE BETTER!"