Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wabash, IN

Wabash Township firehouse lit up with fiery speeches

By ALEX SABRI Summer Reporter
Posted by 
The Exponent
The Exponent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2RQu_0adFmnPI00

The flames from Tuesday night's Wabash Township board meeting picked up right where they left off the week before.

Residents from across the township came to the Wabash Township fire station speak their mind about the recent firings of three Wabash Township firefighters: Assistant Chief in Training Joe Wade and firefighters Travis Merkel and Drew Hampton. The three were told they would no longer be employed by June 29, according to previous Exponent reporting.

All that was missing was Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising.

Teising, who was in the fire station during part of the meeting, said she would not attend because she felt the board's notice violated Indiana's "Open Door" laws, which state all meetings must be posted at least 48 hours before they happen. The notice had not been posted to the door of her entrance and within a reasonable time frame, Teising said.

Teising was later spotted outside of a West Lafayette brewery after leaving the building mid-meeting, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lewis said.

Because of his age, 37-year-old Merkel will be unable to transfer to another department or find a firefighting job in another community, according to his wife, Kayla Merkel. The career Merkel had worked his whole life to build is apparently now over.

Kayla Merkel said the Wabash Township's financial situation was "in crisis" at the time of her husband's hiring, saying the fire station's expenses wouldn't be fundable for the next 12 months. She also mentioned the Dec. 22 allegations against Teising for living in Panama City Beach, Fla., during her term as trustee.

“Why hire them just to fire them?” Merkel said. “Is it because you’re financially irresponsible, or is it because of retaliation? Both, in my opinion, are grounds for everyone in this township to demand resignation immediately.”

The board discussed the establishment of an "emergency response department" that would respond directly to the township board and be managed by the station's fire chief. The board would hire three trained first-responder firefighters if the resolution passed. They would be assisted by the Wabash Township Fire Association.

Secretary Brendan Betz called the move a "nuclear option," one the board will carry out should Teising not sign a board-proposed contract to keep the three firefighters by Friday. The contract is of utmost importance to board member David Tate, who said the department would be "dead in the water" without it.

The release of the firefighters brought about worries of later response times for families in need.

"I have full confidence that the remaining volunteer staff are competent, well experienced, and well trained to take care of the township," Hampton said later in a press release. "But the key word is VOLUNTEER.

"These dedicated men and women have full-time jobs themselves, some are college students with a heavy academic commitment, and some have new families to care for."

Indiana state senator Ron Alting (R-Lafayette) attended a private meeting with several representatives from Wabash Township a day earlier, according to Laura Hauersperger, press secretary for Alting. They met in a non-public meeting to discuss Teising's recent conduct.

"Our meeting today with state experts on township and county government provided valuable insight to local leaders on how we can save the Wabash Township Fire Department," Alting said in a press release. "This is my first priority right now - public safety and local jobs are of the utmost importance."

To help resolve the issues, Alting met with a Legislative Service Agency member, a lawyer from the Indiana Township Association and lawyers from the Indiana Counties Association, Hauersperger said.

The stress on the township fire department and the paid firefighters has been overwhelming. Merkel described the past seven months as an emotional roller coaster.

"From the firing of (Ed Ward), to being lied to multiple times by our employer, to being named in countless news headlines," Merkel said in his own press release. "It has not been fun!

"Not only for the WTFD members, but also our families, friends, and most importantly, the people of Wabash Township. YOU DESERVE BETTER!"

Community Policy
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
West Lafayette, IN
Government
City
Wabash, IN
State
Indiana State
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Deputy, IN
Wabash, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Fire Department#Firefighters#Wtfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Wabash, INPosted by
The Exponent

‘This isn’t over’

Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising shook her head as an onlooking crowd stood and applauded accusatory statements from the township board. The third and final meeting regarding the release of three paid firefighters had gotten off to a hot start — and it wouldn’t cool down from there. “You can’t...
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

3 arrested in Lafayette drug bust

Three men were arrested in a drug bust Friday that police say netted 115 grams of fentanyl and heroin, 3.4 grams of cocaine and $3,378 in cash. After members of the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 3100 block of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, Pleasant Run Apartments, three men were arrested, according to a news release.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Exponent

A brief timeline of meth in America

A Japanese chemist first synthesizes amphetamine in a lab. During World War II, the Japanese and Germans used the drug to keep tank drivers awake and increase workers' productivity. 1960s to 1970s. Amphetamine, popularly known as speed or uppers, becomes known as a drug used by athletes, college students, motorcycle...
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Would-be victim tackles man in Lafayette McDonald's theft attempt

A Chicago man was arrested in Lafayette after allegedly stealing keys from a woman waiting in line at a McDonald's, according to a probable cause affidavit Monday. Torrey Smith, 23, grabbed the wristlet from a female victim, which caused her to turn around. The Thursday attempt to grab the wristlet was unsuccessful, so Smith instead grabbed the victim’s keys and ran out of the McDonald’s at 2333 Sagamore Parkway S., according to the affidavit.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Exponent

Indiana reports hundreds of birds dying across the state

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has received reports of sick and dying songbirds across five counties: Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake. The Indiana DNR is collaborating with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and U.S. Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center to find the cause of the sudden influx of deaths.