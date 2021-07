While BFF accessories—like broken-heart best-friend necklaces and the colorful hand-braided stringed bracelet fruits of summer-camp labor—may be nostalgic relics of childhood, an emphasis on the importance of best friendship throughout life certainly persists in mainstream pop culture. Watch any TV show or movie focused on a character’s interpersonal life (so, basically most movies and TV shows), and there’s often an underlying message that you should have one or several friends who are the absolute best. It’s a trope played out in everything from Friends and Entourage to Younger and Insecure—heck, even the recent crime drama Mare of Easttown features a storyline about what best friendship means amid the complications of adulthood. The list of examples is really quite endless.