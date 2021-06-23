Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Wolf Pack athlete of the year: No. 8 Sam Harned vs. No. 9 Donna dePolo

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically, I list my top Wolf Pack athletes of the year in an annual "Dandy Dozen" column (here is the 2020 version and here is the 2019 version). But this year, I'm turning that job over to the readers. In the coming days, we will let Wolf Pack fans vote on the top athlete of the 2020-21 season. We have put together a 16-athlete bracket and will unveil one matchup per day until a champion is crowned. Readers will get to vote on one matchup every day during a 24-hour voting period until we crown a champion. You can vote on today's matchup on the Twitter poll linked at the bottom of this article.

nevadasportsnet.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Athlete Of The Year#Stanford#Ncaa Regional#Ncaas#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Mercer County, OHDaily Standard

Athletes vs. NCAA

It will likely be years before Monday's U.S. Supreme Court decision has ramifications for sports in Mercer County, if it ever does. But as change looms in college sports, coaches and athletes at all levels are taking notice. [More]
Nevada Statenevadasportsnet.com

Nevada Wolf Pack athletics 2020-21 season in review (a year of highs and lows)

The Nevada athletics department officially won the Silver State Series, it announced this week (we had reported that in early May). The Wolf Pack took a 24-21 victory over the Rebels, thanks in large part to its success in the spring sports, an area UNLV typically hammers Nevada. That announcement can be considered an official cap to the 2020-21 athletic season for Nevada. Here is our "season in review" for the Wolf Pack's most recently completed campaign.
Sioux Falls, SDBrookings Register

Hilton named Track Athlete of the Year

SIOUX FALLS – Coby Hilton has been named Summit League Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league office Thursday. Hilton award marks the second consecutive Jackrabbit to take home the Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award with the last being Kyle Burdick in 2019.
College Sportsnevadasportsnet.com

Wolf Pack athlete of the year: No. 6 Tyler Bosetti vs. No. 11 Victoria Gailey

Typically, I list my top Wolf Pack athletes of the year in an annual "Dandy Dozen" column (here is the 2020 version and here is the 2019 version). But this year, I'm turning that job over to the readers. In the coming days, we will let Wolf Pack fans vote on the top athlete of the 2020-21 season. We have put together a 16-athlete bracket and will unveil one matchup per day until a champion is crowned. Readers will get to vote on one matchup every day during a 24-hour voting period until we crown a champion. You can vote on today's matchup on the Twitter poll linked at the bottom of this article.
SportsAnderson Herald Bulletin

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

Much in the same way some people name their cars, Shenandoah senior Erikka Hill names her throwing implements. She considers her shot — “Bones” — and her discuses — “Gloria” and “Valiente” — worthy of an important place in her home, a nightly cleaning and being secured by a seat belt whenever being transported in her car.
NFLbig12sports.com

TCU Athlete of the Year Nominees

2020-21 Big 12 Athlete of the Year candidates will be highlighted each weekday through July 2. Fans will be able to vote for their male and female choices from 2 p.m. CT on July 2 until 8 a.m. CT July 5 on Big12Sports.com. Fan voting will be considered in the final tally for selecting this prestigious award. The award winners are announced on Tuesday, July 6.
Kingwood, WVWVNews

Early sport specialization vs. multi-sport athletes

KINGWOOD — With more club teams and elite camps popping up in youth sports and demand for our kids’ time coming from so many directions, it’s no surprise that young athletes and their families are choosing to “specialize” in one sport year-round instead of participating in multiple sports. Is one...
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

SMSU ATHLETICS: Celebration of Excellence: Athletes of the Year

MARSHALL — The Southwest Minnesota State University Athletics Department celebrates the accomplishments of our outstanding Mustang student-athletes each year with the “Celebration of Excellence” awards program. The program honors student-athletes that earned awards throughout the year, including All-NSIC, scholar athletes, national qualifiers, All-Americans, All-Region honorees, Myles Brand Award winners, and...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Miranda Female Athlete of Year

She didn’t look like a freshman when she made her varsity softball debut as Payson’s starting shortstop in 2018. And the tall, athletic youngster didn’t play like a ninth grader. Raci Miranda slid right into the middle of the batting order and produced like a veteran, hitting .342 with power...
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Kentucky records third-highest Directors' Cup finish

Sparked by a pair of national championships, University of Kentucky Athletics’ historic run of success continues with the third-highest finish in school history – 12th place – in the final 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings released Friday. “In the most challenging year in our memory, and perhaps the...
Lapel, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Boys Golf Athlete of the Year

In separating himself from a balanced field of competitors, Corbin Renihan played his best golf of the year at the end of the season. That is when it mattered most and, in doing so, the Lapel junior has been named the THB Sports 2021 Boys Golf Athlete of the Year.
Beauty & FashionAnderson Herald Bulletin

Baseball - Player Athlete of the Year

As any player would attest, the sport of baseball is one that requires players to manage the ups and downs, the periods of hot play as well as the slumps. But the 2021 season was simply one long hot streak for Lapel senior Parker Allman. The senior first baseman was consistently at or near the top of at least eight of the most important offensive statistical categories in the area. As a result, Allman was selected to the North-South All-Star game and has earned the THB Sports 2021 Baseball Player Athlete of the Year.
NBAOmaha.com

Nebraska basketball's Dalano Banton will stay in NBA draft

Nebraska basketball’s Dalano Banton will keep his name in the NBA draft pool, The World-Herald confirmed Friday. Banton declared for the draft in late May but had the option to withdraw and return to Nebraska. The deadline to do so is July 7, but Banton has already made his decision.