Wolf Pack athlete of the year: No. 8 Sam Harned vs. No. 9 Donna dePolo

Typically, I list my top Wolf Pack athletes of the year in an annual "Dandy Dozen" column (here is the 2020 version and here is the 2019 version). But this year, I'm turning that job over to the readers. In the coming days, we will let Wolf Pack fans vote on the top athlete of the 2020-21 season. We have put together a 16-athlete bracket and will unveil one matchup per day until a champion is crowned. Readers will get to vote on one matchup every day during a 24-hour voting period until we crown a champion. You can vote on today's matchup on the Twitter poll linked at the bottom of this article.