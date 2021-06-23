What’s Happening With Fires Throughout the Region

The Horsecorn Fire on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation saw no increase in size on Tuesday and stayed at 662 acres. The Bear Fire in Carbon County is 93% contained and 12,170 acres as of Tuesday. The West Fire in Moffat County increased in size to approximately 3,100 acres as of the Tuesday afternoon report. It has now crossed the Colorado state line into Wyoming. The Oil Springs Fire in Rio Blanco County is still zero percent contained and has reached 7,395 acres as of the Tuesday early evening report.