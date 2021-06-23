PHOTOS: Show us how you’re beating the heat

An excessive heat watch is in effect from Friday afternoon to Monday afternoon as temperatures are expected to near or even reach 100 degrees this weekend and Monday!

And so far, we’ve already had the highest temperature of the year at 89 degrees -- and it’s only June, which usually means gray skies and rain.

The hottest day in June ever recorded at SEA -- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport -- where the main weather observation station for Seattle is located - was 96 degrees in 2017. The hottest day overall recorded at SEA was a sizzling 103 degrees in July 2009.

So, how are you beating the heat during the unseasonably warm weather? Upload your photos and videos below.

