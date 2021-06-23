Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillespie County, TX

Best way to control weeds

Fredericksburg Standard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weed is defined as a plant in a spot where it’s not supposed to be. Whether this is your bermudagrass lawn invading your flowerbeds or clover in your turf, weeds are generally considered undesirable. Weeds are not controlled just by pesticides. There are physical methods of getting rid of...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Lawn, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weed Control#Pesticides#Vegetable Gardens#Nutsedge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningcoastalillustrated.com

A tenacious weed

How appropriate for one of the many persistent weeds in the southern garden to have the common name of Gripeweed. Other names include Chamberbitter and little mimosa. I prefer the first name because this weed has certainly given me good reason to gripe about it! Phyllanthus urinaria is a warm-season annual broadleaf weed found growing from the tropics upward as far north as Illinois, but thrives in the lower Southeastern states from Texas to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.
GardeningPicayune Item

Fighting the battle of weeds, weeds, and more weeds

Summer is definitely here, and the weeds are growing like wildfire. Just about everywhere you look you see weeds in some form or fashion. Weeding is the bane of gardening. We like our garden beds to look nice and neat for all to see, along with our vegetable beds to be weed free so our plants will not be starved out by these unwanted plants. In addition, they take away the moisture and nutrients our plants need. Below are the types of weeds per “Better Homes & Gardens” and steps you can take to help you maintain a weed free garden from “Old World Garden Farms.”
Agriculturenatureworldnews.com

How To Start A Backyard Farm In 5 Easy Steps

As we increasingly live in cities away from nature, more and more people are experimenting with gardening and farming on their own property. Using your space for more than just grass is fun, sustainable, and fruitful (literally!). Whether you want to go big and invest in poultry equipment supplies or...
Gardeningwausharaargus.com

Gardening Tips and Highlights

Containers come in all sizes and so do summer-blooming bulbs. When choosing a pot, it’s important to think about the mature size of the plant. As a general rule, the pot should be 1/3 to 1/2 as big as the plant when fully grown. Using a generous-sized container will give the plants more room to developed and help them reach their full potential. Larger pots also hold more soil and more moisture, so you won’t need to water as often.
GardeningLebanon Enterprise

Integrated pest management in the home garden

If you’re a gardener, at one time or another, you’ve had pest problems. Insects or animals decide your plants are the best place to dine and reproduce. What’s a gardener to do?. Many gardeners are concerned about using pesticides, and rightly so. Some pesticides, if handled improperly, can cause more...
Los Angeles County, CAMercury News

Heat stressing out your plants? 12 tips to keep them alive

It looks like days of triple-digit heat is descending on California this summer, so it’s time to act now to protect your unsuspecting plants, which are just emerging from the relatively mild temperatures of spring. Outdoor container plants are especially vulnerable, since they can dry out so quickly, but at...
Texas StateFredericksburg Standard

How to learn to ID native Texas plants

I am sometimes asked, “How do you learn to identify plants?” I suspect that it is like learning anything else, there is certainly more than one way to do it. What worked for me might not work for you. But before we talk about how to learn the names of...
GardeningPosted by
Beach Radio

Heatwaves can ruin a garden but there are ways to protect it

The latest New Jersey heatwave may have done a number on people's plants, flowers, garden vegetables, herbs, and even lawns. The type of plant or vegetable, its root system, the type of soil used and how often it's watered, all influence how the plant responds to extensive heat. But there are ways to protect the garden this summer.
AgricultureWilkes Journal Patriot

Benefits of pruning tomato plants addressed

Pruning is a common topic among those who grow vegetables, including tomatoes. Should we prune tomatoes? Does it improve yield or have other benefits?. I used to be an anti-pruner. I had not seen any research to demonstrate yield benefits and the verdict is still out on pruning’s effect on yield. In situations where plants may be nutrient-limited or suffering from disease, pruning can reduce the number of fruit but often times improve the “marketable” or “desirable” yield.
Gardeningthesungazette.com

Cacti and Succulents for Summertime Interiors

We all enjoy having beautiful plants indoors and outdoors, but with our busy schedules; plants can be the last things on our mind. We buy them, forget to water them, and then replace them when they die or may give up growing plants completely. Sound familiar? Then, succulents and cacti might be the solution.
GardeningMySanAntonio

The best air purifying plants for your home

We all know that having indoor plants can instantly spruce up your home aesthetic, but greenery can have other benefits beyond looking great. In an often-cited 1989 study, NASA reported that indoor plants could help improve indoor air quality by removing trace organic pollutants — such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde — from the air. NASA’s experiments were done in a controlled, sealed chamber, which doesn’t reflect our real-life homes. So in reality, you would probably need more than a crazy-plant-lady amount of plants to make much of a difference in air quality, but it certainly can’t hurt to have a few extra around. (Plus, other studies have shown that indoor plants can also help reduce stress levels or attention capacity).
GardeningThis Old House

How to Grow Hebe Shrubs

To add depth and color to your garden without working too hard, consider putting in hebe shrubs. These hardy, easy-care plants are pretty in every season, thanks to numerous blooms and evergreen foliage in a variety of hues. Plus, hebe—pronounced HEE-bee—is versatile enough to be used as a border, grown in containers, or fit in just about anywhere your landscape needs livening up. Read on for a hebe how-to now, since summer planting will give roots ample time to settle before cold weather hits.
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Let's Grow Together! Don't be fooled by rainfall

Spring has officially come and gone for 2021. Summer blooms are filling the air with color and fragrances; hopefully luring the pollinators that we talked about last week. Summer focus is on maintenance. You want to keep your flowers blooming, insect damage at bay, veggies producing, grass green, and woody branches healthy. Some maintenance will include but not be limited to deadheading blooms, weed control, insecticide applications, plant fertilizers (lawn applications for disease mitigation only), and others.
GardeningBryan College Station Eagle

SKIP RICHTER: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Gardeners sometimes feel like they are the primary protectors of edible and ornamental plants in their personal Eden. Bugs are the enemy, and all bugs are guilty until proven innocent. Most insects are not pests but are either beneficial or of no direct consequence to our gardens. The moment an...
GardeningHerald & Review

YARD AND GARDEN: Fertilizing your plants doesn't have to be a difficult decision

Master Gardener Rita Wiessing talks about fertilizers. One of the more difficult decisions that gardeners must make is about fertilizing their plants. Plants, just like people, require an assortment of nutrients in order to survive and to grow to maturity. The answers they need are: which nutrients, how much of each, when and why. Of course with plants, carbon, hydrogen and oxygen are three of the basics and maybe three of the easiest. Plants take these elements from air and water.