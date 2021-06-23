Cancel
Roosevelt, UT

How Roosevelt City Celebrates 4th of July Weekend

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Roosevelt City itself does not host a parade for the 4th of July holiday, they still stay busy celebrating! Roosevelt City started the tradition of hosting the Redmud Run back in 2013 and the event continues to grow in popularity, drawing visitors to Roosevelt as a fun, unique way to kick off the holiday. This is the final year the Redmud Run will be held at its current venue of Constitution Park. This big muddy obstacle course event is taking place July 3rd with online registration available now and same day registration starting at 9am with the run beginning at 11am. Roosevelt City will then enjoy an evening of a concert and fireworks at Constitution Park. Peter Breinholt will be performing with fireworks starting after dark. For those looking for daytime activities and a parade, Roosevelt City reminds residents that their neighbors in Neola have not only a parade, but a full schedule of 4th of July weekend events to enjoy. Visit the Neola Fourth of July Celebration Facebook page for the full list of events.

