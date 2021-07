Roger Federer and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty are back in action on day four at Wimbledon. The 20-time grand slam champion looked to be on the brink of a dramatic exit against Adrian Mannarino in their first-round match until a cruel slip forced the Frenchman to retire. Federer admitted he had been fortunate afterwards but will be pleased to face another Frenchman, Richard Gasquet, in the second round, having won 18 out of their 20 meetings. Barty also had her resolve tested in her first-round match against Carla Suarez Navarro, which went to three sets, and will face...