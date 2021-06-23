Cancel
Video Games

Get Nintendo online for free when you grab this Nintendo Switch

By Jeremy Glass
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to forget that eBay has more than dope wide-brimmed bucket hats and the issue of TV Guide with Kojak on the cover you’ve been looking for since 1997, but this deal might help jog your memory. Just in time for a beautiful summer trying to avoid all the...

Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon UNITE is Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo revealed that its strategic team-battle game, Pokemon UNITE, is coming to Nintendo Switch this July. Pokemon Unite is a 5v5 DOTA-like strategic battle game where players choose their Pokemon and team up to battle it out. Supposedly, the game will operate with a sizable roster and a series of lanes that each team will battle to control. All Pokemon will start at level one with the ability to level up and potentially evolve if they're able. There's also an interesting "dunking" feature that has yet to be fully explained.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Pokemon Unite’ Releases Next Month on Nintendo Switch and September on iOS and Android for Free with Cross Platform Play

Following the initial announcement from The Pokemon Company and Tencent, the 5v5 free to start MOBA for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Unite has slowly seen more information and gameplay showcased alongside a regional beta test for Android. Pokemon Unite isn’t a traditional MOBA but it brings in various mechanics from Pokemon games to a MOBA gameplay style. Pokemon Unite is being developed by Tencent’s Timi Studio (Call of Duty Mobile). Today, The Pokemon Company finally announced release month details for Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game will have cross platform play through Nintendo Account or Pokemon Trainer Club accounts. Watch the new Pokemon Unite trailer below:
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fuser Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial also confirmed for North America

Earlier today, Fuser was announced as the latest Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial in Europe. The same offer has now been confirmed for North America as well. Fuser can be played entirely for free with an active Switch Online subscription starting on June 29, going through July 5. Progress can be used in the full version.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch May Be Getting Some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's Best Games Soon

It looks like Nintendo Switch is getting some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's best games soon. The Nintendo Game Boy family of consoles have some incredible games, many of which are stranded on the family of handheld consoles. However, it looks like three great games from this era of Nintendo are coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly other modern platforms, courtesy of Konami.
Video GamesPopular Science

Nintendo Switch vs. Lite: Which of Nintendo’s handheld gaming consoles should you buy?

With the discontinuation of the PlayStation Vita in 2019 and its own 3DS in 2020, Nintendo’s Switch line of consoles became the only truly portable console on the market. While mobile games are currently thriving on smartphones and tablets, iOS and Android can only capture a fraction of the experience offered by Nintendo’s Switch. Classic, well-known game series like Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart have mobile versions, but the options, pay structure, and smoothness of gameplay leave a lot to be desired for many gamers. Players looking for games with deep, Day-One content and dozens of hours of gameplay don’t consider the mobile vs. Switch debate, but rather the Nintendo Switch vs. Lite debate.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Boss Comments on Nintendo Switch Pro Rumors

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has -- more or less -- commented on the recent Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, but unfortunately, he doesn't have a ton of exciting details to share. What Bowser does do is confirm that Nintendo is looking at new technology to enhance the gameplay experience for users, but it's always doing this. In other words, when asked about the recent hardware rumors, Bowser offered up a big PR-speak goose egg.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play Fuser from Harmonix with Game Trial

Those of you with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will soon be able to try out a game trial for the latest Harmonix music title, Fuser. The game trial for Fuser will be available on Tuesday, 29th June and will be available to play until 5th July. If you decide that the game is for you then you are eligible for 25% off the eShop price. Check out Fuser’s details along with a video down below.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Metroidvania Games

The word 'Metroidvania' might rub some core gamers the wrong way, but it's a useful catch-all to describe a very specific type of game experience. Combining elements from both the Metroid series and Koji Igarashi-produced Castlevania titles, this broad platforming genre has you using an ever-growing skill set to open up new paths across an expansive, layered map. As you explore and find secrets throughout the environment, these games empower the player in a way that makes them extremely addictive.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Nintendo Announces Discontinuation Of Splatoon 2 Online Lounge In Switch Online Mobile App

It looks like Splatoon 2 players will soon have to bid goodbye to a nifty online feature tied to the game. Nintendo has announced that it will be discontinuing the Splatoon 2 Online Lounge function in its Switch Online mobile app from 28 July 2021 onwards. This function allowed players to arrange Splatoon 2 matches through URL links, which can be subsequently shared through social media. However, its closure will not affect the voice chat feature for Splatoon 2.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals: Paper Mario For $30, Switch Online Bundle With Free MicroSD Card, And More

Amazon Prime Day is live on June 21 and 22 this week, bringing a slew of discounts on Nintendo Switch games, accessories, and more. Other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have also kicked off sales to compete with Prime Day. And as always, Amazon is price-matching many of the best Nintendo Switch Prime day deals. Switch exclusives like Paper Mario: The Origami King, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more are on sale for stellar prices. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch eShop just kicked off its E3 sale, offering discounts on hundreds of games. The sale happens to run through June 21, so it will coincide with the first day of Prime Day.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Trove, the free voxel world-builder MMO, is out now on Nintendo Switch

The gamigo group and Trion Worlds have announced that free voxel action MMO Trove is available now on Nintendo Switch. According to gamigo, the game has garnered 28 million players across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox since originally launching six years ago, so you should hopefully not have trouble finding other people to play with. Trove involves adventure, world-building, and action combat with 16 playable classes (soon to be 17 with Bard, which is already available on PC).
Video Gamesimore.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know

It seems like most of gaming's iconic franchises are experiencing an anniversary this year, and that includes the world-famous blue hedgehog, Sonic. Since his debut on the Genesis in 1991, Sonic's trademark speed has made him a gaming icon, and he's enjoyed many classic adventures over his 30 years on the scene.
Video Gamessoyacincau.com

Here’s how Nintendo President Bowser responded when asked about the Switch Pro

I was a little disappointed that Nintendo didn’t end up announcing anything at E3 about a “Pro” version of the Nintendo Switch—as there were plenty of rumours that pointed to it being a thing. After being asked about its existence, Nintendo President Doug Bowser didn’t exactly give a straight answer, but he didn’t deny it either.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Strategy Shoot ‘Em Up Hybrid ‘Knights in the Knightmare’ Is Getting Remastered for Mobile and Nintendo Switch in Japan This Year

Over the years, Sting has announced Yggdra Union and Gloria Union to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in Japan. The former was localised by Atlus USA in the West while the latter is yet to see an English release on anything. Both remasters and ports were only announced and released on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch in Japan initially. As of now, no English release has been even hinted at. Today, Sting announced yet another remaster for the trio of platforms in the form of Knights in the Nightmare Remaster. Knights in the Nightmare released on Nintendo DS and PSP and was released in North America in 2009 and 2010 on those two platforms by Atlus USA (now known as Atlus West). Knights in the Nightmare is a strategy shoot ’em up hybrid. It was available digitally on the PS Store for both PSP and PS Vita until 2019 when it was delisted. Watch the original Knights in the Nightmare trailer below:
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro Is Getting a Nintendo Switch Release

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro is bringing radio’s oddest couple to the Nintendo Switch. Fictional radio, that is, there’s no danger of Ellis Munro and John “Poe” Pope turning up at your house but they’re off-putting enough that their FMV adventure is likely to give you the shivers. Sure, their relationship seems cute, infidelity aside, but the more you follow the pair through their episodic FMV adventures the more unsettling they become.