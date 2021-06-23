Council Weak on Oversight Responsibilities – Letter to the Editor

As a concerned Santa Clara citizen, it troubles me that members of our city council do not hold our highly paid civil servants (city staff) accountable. Specifically, in the form of overpaid City Manager Deanna Santana who is consistently making excuses instead of coming up with usable solutions. As of August 2020, Santana had the highest base salary — $448,320 — and the second highest total compensation package — $709,446 — for a city manager/city administrator in California.