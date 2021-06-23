Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases in last day

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Wednesday confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus and a positivity rate of just over 1% from tests processed in the last day.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that over the past two weeks the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by nearly 24 per day, a drop of more than 57%. There were about 45 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 27th in the country for new cases per capita.

The state’s COVID dashboard shows 16 current hospitalizations, including four patients being treated in intensive care units.

The state has reported eight deaths due to COVID-19 in the month of June, for a total of 1,526 fatalities since the start of pandemic, state health officials said. The death count is the 45th highest in the country overall and the 15th highest per capita at about 205 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

There have been a total of 110,614 confirmed cases and 4,342 hospitalizations since the virus was first detected in March 2020.

Nearly 618,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, More than 47% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated and nearly 14% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group have received the required dosages.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Coronavirus
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intensive Care Units#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ap#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Robertson County, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Auto manufacturer to expand in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that an automotive parts manufacturer will expand its operations in Robertson County, creating nearly 100 jobs. Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced in a news release that Martinrea will invest $40 million to upgrade its large presses, add more robots and welding cells, as well as add 30,000 square feet to its existing Springfield facility.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed

The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren’t delivered to passengers quickly enough. The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulation-writing process, would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.