North Dakota confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases in last day

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Wednesday confirmed 15 new cases of the coronavirus and a positivity rate of just over 1% from tests processed in the last day.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that over the past two weeks the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by nearly 24 per day, a drop of more than 57%. There were about 45 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 27th in the country for new cases per capita.

The state’s COVID dashboard shows 16 current hospitalizations, including four patients being treated in intensive care units.

The state has reported eight deaths due to COVID-19 in the month of June, for a total of 1,526 fatalities since the start of pandemic, state health officials said. The death count is the 45th highest in the country overall and the 15th highest per capita at about 205 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

There have been a total of 110,614 confirmed cases and 4,342 hospitalizations since the virus was first detected in March 2020.

Nearly 618,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, More than 47% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated and nearly 14% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group have received the required dosages.