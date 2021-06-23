Nurosene Creates Mental Health Advisory Council and Olympian Michael Phelps Dives In
Mental health is no longer something you have to suffer through in silence. In fact, people talk about mental health and therapy openly now, bringing awareness to the forefront and giving rise to treatment and tools. One company is taking a digital approach to mental health by providing evidence-based ways to improve mental balance around the globe. And one person who’s battled mental health issues for a long time, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, joined its advisory council to lend his expertise on the subject. The company’s name is Nurosene (CSE:MEND).www.benzinga.com