Nurosene Creates Mental Health Advisory Council and Olympian Michael Phelps Dives In

There are many things to be grateful for in life, but I will still be a little sad this Father’s Day knowing I can’t speak to or see my father. Grief affects everyone differently. Loss is hard no matter how much time passes, but I try to focus on remembering and honoring the positive things my father brought into our lives and the lives of others. I also try to focus on celebrating the fathers who are still here. There is no right or wrong way to feel, so long as we are not harming ourselves or others.