Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nurosene Creates Mental Health Advisory Council and Olympian Michael Phelps Dives In

By Kim Griffin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mental health is no longer something you have to suffer through in silence. In fact, people talk about mental health and therapy openly now, bringing awareness to the forefront and giving rise to treatment and tools. One company is taking a digital approach to mental health by providing evidence-based ways to improve mental balance around the globe. And one person who’s battled mental health issues for a long time, Olympic champion Michael Phelps, joined its advisory council to lend his expertise on the subject. The company’s name is Nurosene (CSE:MEND).

www.benzinga.com
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Olympian#Unsplash Mental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
NFL
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

Getting Professional Help for Mental Health

Your mental health and well-being is not something to scoff at. It has a huge effect on your actions, feelings, and overall mood. Poor mental health can lead people down sad and even destructive paths that can make it difficult to function in a social or professional environment. Lingering mental...
Mental HealthClearfield Progress

Tamar Braxton on Normalizing Mental Health & Improving Your Mindset | Celebrity Deep Dives | Health

"Am I okay?" This is a question that Tamar Braxton now asks herself when checking in regarding her mental health. In this episode of Celebrity Deep Dives, Tamar discusses the importance of normalizing mental health issues and a few tips for improving your mental state. She also gives an overview of her podcast, Under Construction, and why she felt there was a need to use her platform to openly discuss mental health. Tune in as Tamar Braxton encourages others to heal out loud without shame, and always know that they are never alone.
Mental HealthFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Mental health awareness

There are many things to be grateful for in life, but I will still be a little sad this Father’s Day knowing I can’t speak to or see my father. Grief affects everyone differently. Loss is hard no matter how much time passes, but I try to focus on remembering and honoring the positive things my father brought into our lives and the lives of others. I also try to focus on celebrating the fathers who are still here. There is no right or wrong way to feel, so long as we are not harming ourselves or others.
Vass, NCpilot.com

Mothers Create Mental Health Support Group

A local woman’s social media post has grown into what is now known as “Sunflower Mamas,” a support group for mothers dealing with mental illness. People rallied around Tiffany Oxendine, a Vass resident, when she wrote a Facebook post about her struggle with postpartum depression. “I was tired of feeling...
Mental Healthmarriage.com

What Is a Mental Health Counselor

When people seek services for a mental health condition or emotional problem, they may look for a mental health counselor to provide treatment. This type of professional is one of several who can provide therapy to help people overcome mental and emotional health conditions. If you are looking for mental...
Centennial, COjulesburgadvocate.com

Centennial Mental Health creates committee to ensure inclusivity

In the wake of last year’s unrest related to racial justice issues, many businesses and organizations are examining their own roles in embracing diversity and inclusion. Add Centennial Mental Health Center to that list. The behavioral health services provider, which serves 10 counties in northeast Colorado, recently created a cultural...
Mental HealthIronton Tribune

Stan Popovich: Finding understanding of mental health issues

Do you struggle with your mental health and have a difficult time in getting the people you know to be more understanding?. In some cases, your colleagues might give you a hard time regarding your anxieties and depression. As a result, here are seven suggestions on how to deal with...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Mental Health Shapes Recovery After a Disaster

Survivors of natural disasters are at risk for a variety of mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety disorders and PTSD. People with mental illnesses are more likely to experience chronic, high levels of posttraumatic stress after a disaster, a study shows. Individuals with mental illnesses and vulnerable populations may...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

How to help boost the mental health of children

It was undoubtedly a challenging school year for many children. Now they can face new ones during the summer months. Parents often encourage a healthy lifestyle for their kids, through vitamins or perhaps healthy food and exercise, but it can be easy to forget about the importance of boosting their mental health. A doctor from New Horizon Hospital in Houston shares some ideas to promote a healthy mindset at home.
kidsburgh.org

Pitt research project explores mental health of teens

The mental health of kids and teenagers has been a big concern, especially during the pandemic. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh got a unique perspective of teenagers’ mental health with a study that never expected to gain insight into a pandemic but just happened to begin right before everything shut down in March of 2020.
Mental HealthMichigan Daily

Navigating mental health resources on campus

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. A 2018 report from the American College Health Association found that over 40% of U.S. college students had “felt so depressed they had difficulty functioning.” A Reuters Health report found that suicidal thinking, self-harm and extreme depression more than doubled between 2007 and 2018.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Butler Hospital doctor appointed to NIH mental health council

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Patricia Ryan Recupero of Butler Hospital has begun serving on the National Advisory Mental Health Council of the National Institutes of Health after her appointment to the position this month. As a member of the council, she will help “advise, assist, consult with and make recommendations to”...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Mental Health Consequences of Parental Overindulgence

Parental overindulgence in emerging adults is linked to depression, research finds. Emerging adults and parents tend to view the overindulgence differently. Mothers and fathers tend to overindulge their emerging adult children differently. Emerging adults who have overindulgent parents have a greater risk of emotional and behavioral problems, including anxiety and...
Mental Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Sutter Health Launches Behavioral Health Tool to Support Young People

Scout by Sutter Health combines downloadable information with human nonclinical guides to help young people with anxiety, depression, and stress. — Sutter Health has launched a digitally driven tool matched with nonclinical guides to support youth and young adults who are struggling with anxiety, depression, and stress. Access to behavioral...