The Friends of Gallatin will hold a kick-off fundraiser for downtown improvement in July. Luau on the Green will include a golf tournament, pool party, catered dinner, and band performance at the Daviess County Country Club on July 17. The three-person scramble golf tournament will begin at 10 o’clock that morning, the pool party is at noon, and the catered dinner will be served at 6 o’clock that evening. Mixology will perform at 7 o’clock. There will also be a cash bar. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.