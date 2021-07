Everything you should be drinking, from rosé and Txakolina to Australian Riesling and makgeolli. Recently, we asked a bunch of sommeliers and wine professions what they thought would (or should) be the wine of summer 2021. And, by its nature, this was a very silly question. Everyone has different tastes, and it’s not like any of us are trying to start a new monolithic wine trend here. Think of this list as an antidote to that, with a bunch of different paths to choose from. If you’re stuck in a rut, drinking the same sauvignon blanc or funky natural wine every weekend afternoon because it’s easy and you feel like that’s what you’re supposed to do, here’s how to branch out. (Although to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with sauvignon blanc or funky natural wine.)