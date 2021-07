The intersection of Highway 97 and 22nd Ave is a four-legged signalized intersection, located in a commercial/institutional area in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. An average of 21 road users per year had been involved in collisions at the intersection from 2014 to 2018, with one case resulting in a pedestrian fatality in June 2018. The City of Prince George planned to implement various countermeasures expected to improve safety at the site. The most major countermeasure consisted of converting the permissive left-turn lane to a protected eastbound left-turn phase to accommodate the high volumes of left-turning vehicles. Transoft Solutions processed the before and after video using TrafxSAFE Plus, an automated analysis tool that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to capture near-misses and other safety indicators. True North Safety Group (TNS) performed a before/after analysis using the automated safety analysis outputs to determine the effectiveness of the countermeasures.