In praise of the humble hammock (and where to hook yours up, stat). Have you noticed someone lounging between tree trunks lately and thought, That looks comfy? Welcome to the impromptu hammocking trend. We’ve hiked during the pandemic—oh, did we hike and hike and hike—but a hammock gives a hike purpose, a goal, a destination, even if you don’t know where you are going to mount the thing when you set out. But you know what is going to happen. You are going to hike for a bit, find a place to hang the hammock, crack open a book, and then fall fast asleep listening to the songs of birds above you and the chatter of dying cicadas around you. Knowing that, be careful where you string your bed. We have a few ideas.