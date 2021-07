You've probably heard the mantra, "location, location, location," especially if you've ever been in the market for a new real estate purchase. That phrase carries plenty of weight in the cannabis market, too -- and Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF) could be a prime example. The company is set to profit from its recently completed purchase of Dalitso LLC, which owns a pharmaceutical permit in Virginia. And northern Virginia in particular is gearing up for the coming of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) new HQ2, expected to begin construction in 2022 and be completed by 2025.