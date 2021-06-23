Texas forced to empty out prison to accommodate illegal immigrants they’re being forced to arrest
AUSTIN, TX- As the Biden administration continues to abdicate its obligation to defend the southern border, states such as Texas have decided to take matters into their own hands. Unfortunately, the law of unintended consequences will force the Lonestar State to empty out a prison located in south Texas in order to make room for an expected influx of inmates arrested for illegally crossing the border, the Epoch Times reports.www.lawenforcementtoday.com