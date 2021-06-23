Cancel
Texas State

Texas forced to empty out prison to accommodate illegal immigrants they're being forced to arrest

By Pat Droney
Posted by 
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN, TX- As the Biden administration continues to abdicate its obligation to defend the southern border, states such as Texas have decided to take matters into their own hands. Unfortunately, the law of unintended consequences will force the Lonestar State to empty out a prison located in south Texas in order to make room for an expected influx of inmates arrested for illegally crossing the border, the Epoch Times reports.

Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

