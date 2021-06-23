Feel the Positive Vibe of Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
The song of Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” is a story of a man observing a sad lady at the bar who seems dissatisfied with her relationship. The song is a message to every woman out there who is unhappy with their current relationships and a reminder that it shouldn’t be the one that keeps one from being happy. Being lonely isn’t something that any lady should deserve. Blue isn’t the color for your eyes.www.countrythangdaily.com