Feel the Positive Vibe of Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 9 days ago
The song of Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” is a story of a man observing a sad lady at the bar who seems dissatisfied with her relationship. The song is a message to every woman out there who is unhappy with their current relationships and a reminder that it shouldn’t be the one that keeps one from being happy. Being lonely isn’t something that any lady should deserve. Blue isn’t the color for your eyes.

www.countrythangdaily.com
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
It's all about Country Music.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
Keith Urban
