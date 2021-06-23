Feel the Positive Vibe of Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Lady A releases a seven-song album tomorrow (6/25) called What A Song Can Do, and they shared that songs have done so much for them both professionally and personally. Hillary Scott shared the first song she remembers that really helped her out as a teenager. She offered, “I was in high school when ‘You’ll Think Of Me’ by Keith Urban was released, and I was in the middle of feeling all the first-time love feelings for this guy that I went to high school with, and it didn’t end well. That song for me, I don’t even have to close my eyes to see myself upstairs sitting in my room in front of my boom box having that song on repeat.”