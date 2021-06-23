The Ogre-Faced Spider Hunts Using Sound
Ogre-faced spiders are strange looking animals that live in tropical forests. They look like an ogre because their faces are dominated by two huge eyes. These eyes are two-thousand times more sensitive than the human eye under low-light conditions, making them perfectly suited for hunting at night. Each night, the spider hangs suspended from a frame web, waiting for an unfortunate insect. Then it pounces and snares its prey with a sticky web held between the front four of its eight legs.indianapublicmedia.org