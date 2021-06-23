Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

Gillette histories

Gillette News Record
 9 days ago

A garbage pickup service in Gillette is to be inaugurated on July 1 by the city sanitation department, it was revealed this week in the city council proceedings. The service will include picking up all garbage, trash and ashes daily in the business section and about twice to three times a week in the residential area. Generally each residential place and business is to have closed containers in which to place the refuse. There is to be no burning of papers or other articles in the city limits as these will be taken to the dump and burned there. The only rate set so far for the service is a $1.00 monthly charge for residents. Rates for businesses are to be announced in the near future. The charge will be added to the light and water bill each month.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanitation#City Limits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.