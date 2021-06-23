Gillette histories

A garbage pickup service in Gillette is to be inaugurated on July 1 by the city sanitation department, it was revealed this week in the city council proceedings. The service will include picking up all garbage, trash and ashes daily in the business section and about twice to three times a week in the residential area. Generally each residential place and business is to have closed containers in which to place the refuse. There is to be no burning of papers or other articles in the city limits as these will be taken to the dump and burned there. The only rate set so far for the service is a $1.00 monthly charge for residents. Rates for businesses are to be announced in the near future. The charge will be added to the light and water bill each month.