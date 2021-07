Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.29% to 34,603 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 14,504.68. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.44% to 4,316.39. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,664,890 cases with around 604,710 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,411,630 cases and 399,470 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,557,140 COVID-19 cases with 518,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 182,981,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,962,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.