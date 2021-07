I’ve often described our business model as a non-traditional gallery curriculum,” says gallerist Iwan Wirth. “We’ve done things differently from the beginning.”. We’re talking about Hauser & Wirth’s newest gallery/restaurant project, in a surprising location: a tiny island in the middle of the harbour at Mahon, in Menorca. Accessible only by boat, the Isla del Rey measures just 41,000sq m – you can stroll from one side to the other in a couple of minutes – and although for much of the year the sea around it is a heavenly blue, with sky to match, the winters bring vicious winds and a climate hardly suited to expensive art. At night, the rabbits and lizards have the place to themselves.