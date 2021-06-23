Cancel
Salem, WV

Bond set at $5,000 for Salem West Virginia woman accused of possessing pound of meth, about 40 grams of heroin

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bond was set at $5,000 for a 33-year-old Salem woman accused of possessing over a pound of methamphetamine and around 40 grams of heroin. Stellan Jeanne Hebb was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver by Harrison Deputy Wes Harkins. He’s assigned to Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South, which reports to the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force.

